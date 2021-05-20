Biden Signs the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill as Attacks on Asian Americans Rise

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Biden ahead of the signing and reflected on the increase in violence against Asian Americans.

"This violence — it did not come from nowhere, and none of it is new. In my life, my lived experience, I have seen how hate can pervade our communities," she said. Harris, who is the first Asian American vice president, added, "I have seen how hate can impede our progress. And I have seen how people uniting against hate can strengthen our country."

Harris noted the work to combat racism doesn't end with the signing of the bill.

"Here's the truth: Racism exists in America. Xenophobia exists in America, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia — it all exists. And so the work to address injustice wherever it exists, remains the work ahead," she said.

The signing comes two days after the House of Representatives passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by a vote of 364-62; all 62 votes against the bill were from Republicans. The Senate approved the legislation last month, with near-unanimous support; Missouri Republican Josh Hawley was the sole senator to vote against the bill.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, both attended Thursday's ceremony along with a number of Democrats, advocates, families of victims of hate crimes and others.