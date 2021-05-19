What's Another Month...

Face masks are still required in California until June 15, which will give the state more time to "continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines," according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

June 15 is shaping up to be a big day in the state since it's also the day that Gov. Gavin Newsom says will mark the reopening of "business as usual."

I sure hope that the promise of good days ahead and fun things that only vaccinated people can do will encourage more anti-vaxxers and "vaccine hesitant" people to get their shots.

It's been a long time coming, but the days of scientist-approved unmasking and safe in-person socializing are almost here!