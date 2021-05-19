KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

What's Another Month...

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon about the June 15 date that vaccinated Californians will no longer be required to wear face masks. Four characters in the cartoons wear masks that read: Do not open 'til June 15, annoyed but alive, I (heart) June 15 and coming soon: my smile!

Face masks are still required in California until June 15, which will give the state more time to "continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines," according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

June 15 is shaping up to be a big day in the state since it's also the day that Gov. Gavin Newsom says will mark the reopening of "business as usual."

I sure hope that the promise of good days ahead and fun things that only vaccinated people can do will encourage more anti-vaxxers and "vaccine hesitant" people to get their shots.

It's been a long time coming, but the days of scientist-approved unmasking and safe in-person socializing are almost here!

