Congress Passes Bill to Combat 'Second Pandemic' of Anti-Asian Hate

"The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act is a necessary step to confront the second pandemic of racism and discrimination. We cannot mend what we do not measure," she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the bill as "important legislation to address a grave and growing crisis."

"The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill will strengthen our defenses against any anti-AAPI violence, speeding our response to hate crime, supporting state and local governments as they improve reporting, and ensuring that they have crimes information and it's more accessible to the Asian American communities," she said on the floor.

The legislation passed the Senate last month with a rare bipartisan vote of 94 to 1. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri voted against the measure.

Ahead of the bill's final passage Tuesday, Rep. Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, applauded the Senate for its "almost unheard of showing of bipartisan support."

"It shows just how much the near-daily tragedies of anti-Asian violence have shocked our nation into action," Chu said at a press conference with Democrats involved with the legislation.