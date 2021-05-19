Dozens of Oakland Police Officers Collect 6-Figure Overtime Payments, Straining City's Budget

“When you get to those kinds of numbers, you’re making a choice,” Donelan said.

The city has policies intended to prevent officers from working too much. For example, OPD’s overtime policy states that department members who are ordered to work beyond their regular shifts are entitled to eight hours of rest before their next assignment begins. Members who work voluntary overtime are also supposed to have at least eight hours of rest between work periods, unless otherwise authorized by a commander. They are also supposed to take one day off each week, but a commander can override that.

The overtime policy places the burden of tracking rest periods on the officers, who are supposed to notify their managers.

Donelan said that OPD management waives overtime restrictions to meet demands for services, especially during periods of frequent mass demonstrations, like the Black Lives Matter protests last summer after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Those same protests led to mounting pressure to scale back police funding. In response, city leaders formed a task force to rethink the department's operations and make recommendations for cutting its annual budget by $150 million — or roughly half.

History of Spending Over Budget

A 2019 city auditor’s investigation into OPD’s overtime use found that many officers worked a staggering number of off-duty hours. The report noted that police officers in San Francisco were not allowed to work more than 520 overtime hours each year. But in Oakland, 30% of officers exceeded that limit in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, when 24 sworn officers worked more than 1,249 overtime hours, and one member logged at least 2,600 hours.

The auditor recommended OPD establish an annual limit on how many overtime hours employees can work in one year. But the Schaaf administration disagreed, and when OPD implemented its new overtime policy in December, it did not include an annual limit.

For over a decade, OPD has consistently spent millions more than the amount allotted by the city — much driven by overtime hours and other personnel spending. For example, in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, OPD spent a total of nearly $338 million, according to the city’s comprehensive annual financial analysis. And in a report to the City Council last October, Oakland Finance Director Margaret O’Brien wrote that OPD exceeded its general purpose fund budget by more than $32 million.

And in recent years, the department has regularly paid out more than twice as much for overtime as the council has budgeted.

As OPD continued to exceed its overtime budget in 2020, the city’s revenue plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting O’Brien to write in a February memo that the city was “experiencing a financial crisis.”

If the city continued to spend at the rate it did in 2020, she cautioned, it would drain its emergency reserves. “This situation puts the City in jeopardy of being unable to pay for its daily operations,” O’Brien wrote.

She added that “personnel costs in the Police Department (OPD) is the primary area of overspending in the City’s budget.”

In 2020, the city spent over $257 million on police department employee compensation, including base salaries, overtime, benefits, and other pay. That made up over 35% of citywide personnel spending that year.

Oakland Councilmember at-Large Rebecca Kaplan said that last year’s OPD spending is the latest example of how Schaaf and Reiskin disregard spending restrictions laid out in the city’s budget and adopted by the council. They have given some city departments more than they were budgeted, and others less than they were budgeted, skirting the public budget process, she added.

“Not only are they spending money that wasn’t authorized, and not only is this a violation of democracy, but the extra things that the administrator has been giving [OPD] without council approval are largely things that have nothing to do with public safety,” Kaplan said.

She pointed out that OPD’s overtime spending was particularly egregious in 2020, blaming the department's heavy-handed response to Black Lives Matter protests in June.

In a December 2020 memo, then-interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer, who has since been replaced by LeRonne Armstrong, wrote that the department spent nearly $2.5 million on protest activity “associated with Minneapolis Solidarity” by the end of June, and another $1.28 million on protest activity throughout the rest of the summer.

The Steep Costs of Backfilling

Demonstrations, however, weren’t the biggest reason for overtime spending last year. Manheimer’s December memo shows that backfill and shift extensions, which are largely used to maintain minimum patrol staffing of 35 officers per shift, had a much larger price tag. Those two categories cost the city $12.8 million in fiscal year 2019-20 and another $9.8 million so far in 2020-21.

Reiskin, the city administrator, said that OPD’s reliance on overtime to maintain minimum staffing levels speaks to a core problem: The department is too understaffed to fulfill all the services the city is demanding of its police. The city is budgeted to have 786 sworn personnel, which he noted is significantly lower than in other cities of comparable population and level of violent crime. And that, he said, forces OPD to fill in the gaps by assigning overtime.

Further compounding the problem, the department last year had 47 sworn vacancies and 62 professional staff vacancies, Manheimer wrote in her memo.

Additionally, an uptick in homicides this year prompted Armstrong to recently create a special division on violent crime, which he filled by reassigning 60 officers.