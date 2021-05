San Francisco Unified School District and the teachers union reached an agreement to bring high school seniors back into classrooms starting May 14.

Before you get your hopes up, keep in mind that the last day of school is June 2.

But wait, there's more.

According to SFUSD, the total time high school seniors could be back in a classroom environment may be as little as three days.

Can we just be honest with ourselves and end this godawful school year already?