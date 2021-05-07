Burning Through the Bucks

A trustee who charges $1,500 an hour and a claims administrator who bills $1,250 hourly – during the first year of operation, the PG&E Fire Victim Trust spent nearly 90% of its funds on overhead.

If I were making $1,500 an hour, I would not be very incentivized to work myself out of a job by quickly distributing the money that is owed to the 67,000 people who are part of the December 2019 PG&E settlement.

This . . . might . . . take . . . a . . . while.

In the meantime, the vast majority of people who lost everything in wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment haven't received a dime.