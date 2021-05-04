Biden Raises Refugee Cap to 62,500 After Earlier Criticism

Updated May 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM ET

President Biden on Monday announced his administration is raising the cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 for this fiscal year, far above the 15,000 limit set by the Trump administration, but below his earlier campaign promise.

"It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the Trump cap "did not reflect America's values as a nation" and the United States had a "commitment to protect the most vulnerable."

The move comes after the administration faced criticism from fellow Democrats last month when it announced plans to retain former President Donald Trump's low ceiling, contrary to Biden's campaign promise to allow more refugees into the country this year.