'Do What's Right By the Science:' Why the CDC Updated Outdoor Mask Guidance (And When You Can Ditch Yours)

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California would be moving to align with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relaxing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new guidance from the CDC says that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask outside if they're walking, running or biking, attending small outdoor gatherings or eating outside at a restaurant. Fully vaccinated people now only need to wear a mask in large crowds of strangers, says the CDC.

As for people who aren't yet fully vaccinated, the CDC says they can also be maskless outside with members of their household, or go maskless at a small, outdoor gathering as long as others in attendance are fully vaccinated.

All nine Bay Area counties have said they plan to adopt the new guidelines once California formally aligns with the CDC's new recommendations. On KQED Forum, Priya David Clemens spoke with Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at UCSF.