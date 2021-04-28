KQED is a proud member of
President Biden's Address to Congress, Annotated

NPR Staff
President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021 in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Updated April 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET

"America is on the move again," President Biden said in his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, remarks given amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech came nearly 100 days into his presidency, and was delivered to a Capitol chamber with reduced occupancy, as a result of the pandemic.

Biden used his address to make the case for huge new investments and tax reforms to overhaul the U.S. economy.

Here's video of the full address, and below that NPR reporters provided fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks:

