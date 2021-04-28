What You Need to Know Ahead of Biden's Address to a Joint Session of Congress

President Biden is set to address a joint session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday night, on the eve of his 100th day in office. He'll be delivering the address later into his term than most presidents have traditionally done so, giving him a bigger window to draw from as he looks to highlight early accomplishments.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the speech will feel both familiar and unique all at once. Some traditions — like the president's walk down the aisle of the House chamber — will be the same. But the president will also be masked as he enters what will be a noticeably less crowded, more socially distanced chamber.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Wednesday night's speech.

What time is the address?

The speech is set to begin around 6 p.m. PT. You can listen to NPR's simulcast of the event on NPR.org, on KQED.org, on the NPR One app or on your local NPR member station. Find your station here.

NPR will also provide additional coverage and analysis of Biden's address and the Republican response on NPR.org.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden made a number of promises ahead of the 100-day mark, from rolling out a vaccination plan to establishing the U.S. as an international leader on climate change. Wednesday's speech will allow the president to reflect on his achievements — like pushing his signature $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress and getting 200 million shots in arms in his first 100 days.