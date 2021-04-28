The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on wearing face masks outdoors and Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "If you're fully vaccinated, outdoors, and not in a large crowd -- you do not need to wear a mask."
The Freedom of Being Vaccinated
There are, however, quite a few caveats.
One of the best things about relaxing guidelines for vaccinated people is that it's a great way to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
After a year of sticks, it's nice to see some carrots out there.
Sponsored