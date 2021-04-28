KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Freedom of Being Vaccinated

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a person frolicking in hills overlooking the ocean, unmasked. The caption reads, "The Great (fully vaccinated) Outdoors," and highlights the eased CDC mask guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on wearing face masks outdoors and Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "If you're fully vaccinated, outdoors, and not in a large crowd -- you do not need to wear a mask."

There are, however, quite a few caveats.

One of the best things about relaxing guidelines for vaccinated people is that it's a great way to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

After a year of sticks, it's nice to see some carrots out there.

