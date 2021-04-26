East Bay Tenant, Land Trust Buy Foreclosed Home in Early Test of New California Law

SB 1079 — signed by the governor last year — allows tenants of foreclosed homes, nonprofits and local governments an exclusive 45-day window to match the winning bid at auction.

Jocelyn Foreman had never expected to become a homeowner. The Berkeley native and her five children had been homeless for the better part of the past 20 years, couch-surfing with relatives. She said she felt stuck in a cycle of poverty.

But all of that changed in the fall of 2018, when she found an affordable home to rent in Pinole.

"This house was so important to me," she said Friday. "It was my opportunity to break the cycle, for myself and for my children."

But that house went into foreclosure last year after her landlord had trouble paying the mortgage. The foreclosure was delayed due to the pandemic, so the house didn't go to auction until March of this year.

The winning bid was for $600,000. It had been made by Wedgewood, Inc, a Southern California-based real estate flipper that specializes in flipping distressed homes.

The company drew national scrutiny in late 2019 when a group of Black, homeless mothers occupied a vacant house in West Oakland that Wedgewood had purchased at a foreclosure auction. The occupiers, who called themselves Moms 4 Housing, sought to spotlight increasing corporate ownership of housing, which they said had led to rising rents and growing homelessness.