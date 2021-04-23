Highway 1 South of Big Sur Reopens After Fix to Section That Collapsed in Winter Storms

A section of California's scenic Highway 1 that collapsed during a winter storm reopened to traffic on Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and work crews stood on the freshly paved and marked roadway to celebrate the reopening of the main artery south of Big Sur, which attracts millions of tourists each year.

"There are few, if any, more iconic routes than Highway 1 – not just in California but anywhere in the world. What this road means to the local economy, to the people of this region and to all Californians is invaluable," Newsom said.

"As we rebuild, we do so with the knowledge that the conditions that washed out this section of roadway will become more common in the future. We must fortify our infrastructure with climate resiliency in mind."