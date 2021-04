Happy Earth Day!

With sea level rise a real threat and human-caused climate change in full swing, Earth Day is now more about self-preservation.

Of course everything is connected and saving cute (or less-cute) endangered animals is essential, but if we're not careful, our own lives might become endangered.

Whether you want to save a particular species or save your own skin, how about making Earth Day every day?

Mars looks pretty cool in the videos, but I sure wouldn't want to have to live there.