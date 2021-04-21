Newsom Declares Drought Emergency in 2 Counties as State Sees Fourth Driest Year

“Oftentimes we overstate the word historic, but this is indeed an historic moment, certainly historic for this particular lake, Mendocino, which is at 43% of its capacity this time of year,” Newsom said, standing where 40 feet of lake water was supposed to be.

The order allows the state to prepare for the expected effects of the water shortage more quickly and to take swifter action in restricting and managing usage. State regulators have issued letters to roughly 700 vineyards, residential suppliers, farmers and others with water rights to the Russian River that they may have their water curtailed, said Grant Davis, general manager for Sonoma Water, which manages water in the region.

State officials at Wednesday’s briefing said the order could expand statewide, and likely will, given conditions.