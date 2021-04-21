Newsom Declares Drought Emergency in 2 Counties as State Sees Fourth Driest Year

Standing in the dry, cracked bottom of what should have been a more watery Lake Mendocino, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency executive order Wednesday in two Northern California counties in response to drought conditions affecting much of the state and the West Coast.
The announcement affects Mendocino and Sonoma counties, where Newsom says drought conditions are especially bad, but it falls far short of a statewide declaration despite some regions seeking one. The state, which is now in its second year of drought conditions, is bracing for another devastating wildfire season after a winter with little precipitation.