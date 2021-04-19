KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

It's Still a Very, Very Difficult School Year

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon about students returning to school featuring a child throwing a tantrum while another student says, "he appears to be exhibiting signs of school hesitancy."

After a year of nearly constant change and struggles to reopen classrooms, parents aren't the only ones who may be experiencing "school hesitancy."

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for returning to school as children face huge challenges to complete the school year, whether online or in person.

It continues to be an excruciatingly difficult school year for teachers, parents and students (including my son who threw an anti-school tantrum on Monday that inspired this cartoon).

As far as I'm concerned, summer vacation can't come soon enough.

