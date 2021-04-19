It's Still a Very, Very Difficult School Year

After a year of nearly constant change and struggles to reopen classrooms, parents aren't the only ones who may be experiencing "school hesitancy."

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for returning to school as children face huge challenges to complete the school year, whether online or in person.

It continues to be an excruciatingly difficult school year for teachers, parents and students (including my son who threw an anti-school tantrum on Monday that inspired this cartoon).

As far as I'm concerned, summer vacation can't come soon enough.