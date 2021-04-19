Without Walls: How Some LA and OC Schools Are Embracing Outdoor Learning

Salazar is not new to outdoor education. Prior to the pandemic, the school created a native plant and organic vegetable garden, complete with a chicken coop. Students did science units there, and relished the opportunity to care for the school's roosters, Roy and Al, Salazar said.

Yet Salazar wanted to go further, and with support from experts in outdoor learning, Kingsley Elementary is piloting a program that will do just that. With four brand new nature classrooms set up atop the asphalt playground space, teachers will be able to sign up to bring their students outside.

Kingsley’s new outdoor setup comes as the Los Angeles Unified School District pushes to expand outdoor learning options. The school board just approved a resolution that calls for more funding and resources to grow existing outdoor education programs like the two nature-based camps it operates.

Yet, few other schools in the district are so far following Kingsley's lead. Nick Melvoin, an LAUSD board member, hopes that will change with the new resolution.

“I really think it's a failure of imagination,” Melvoin said. “I think we've been dead set in our ways on what a classroom should look, like going back to when many of us were kids ... and it's a classroom with desks and with walls.”

In LAUSD schools, only about 40% of elementary school students are opting to return to in-person classes, according to a district spokesperson.

“I think that had we done a better job of setting up these outdoor classrooms, we actually could have opened schools earlier than we are now,” Melvoin said. “Even schools where we haven't been able to do the work of putting in gardens or grass, even if we're converting a blacktop by putting in a tent and adaptive seating, we could fit more students in, and that would mitigate the need for an AM and a PM session.”

No Walls

Kingsley's outdoor classrooms have no walls. Instead, the boundaries are marked by planted shrubs. Traditional plastic bucket seats have been replaced with wicker armchairs and tree stumps.

Students will rotate between their regular inside classrooms and the outdoor spaces when the school reopens for in-person learning.

“By establishing the conditions where teachers can be outside with their students and have an outdoor classroom that provides that sense of openness, it adds that additional layer of security,” Salazar said.

The classrooms that Salazar and her staff built, with support from Green Schoolyards America, are little nature hubs. Two classrooms have natural toned desks and stools with a wicker armchair for the teacher, a setup more redolent of college than your typical elementary school. Another classroom uses a bed of mulch to form the floor.

All the outside classrooms have large wooden or aluminum planters with fragrant shrubs to demarcate the room’s boundaries. There are also bright colored woolen rugs atop the mulch or asphalt.

Donations flowed in to help build out Kingsley's classrooms. A local arboretum gave dozens of tree stumps that will be used as seats for small group work or reading circles under the shade. For the mulch-floor classroom, a local carpenter, Arnold Bautista, made by hand 12 vintage-style wooden desks with built-in seats. LAUSD delivered two big event tents to shade one classroom and the outdoor teacher lounge.