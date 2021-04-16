‘People Are Dying As We Wait’: Bid to Tighten California Nursing Home Oversight Sputters

Wood said he is so committed to fixing these issues that he plans to take the uncharacteristic step of putting his name on it as a joint author next year. He has long been an ally of nursing home oversight, calling for a May 2018 audit that said licensing lapses by CDPH increased the probability that residents might not receive adequate care. He has also authored previous bills to protect nursing home residents and improve transparency in the licensing process.

“I don’t want you to walk away with the impression that I’m stalling this, because I’m not,” Wood said. “I just want it to be right and I want it to be meaningful and I want to use this process to change the way we put this industry together.”

Before the bill is heard in January, Wood said he believes staff and outside consultants will need to invest a huge amount of time to gather data and communicate with various state agencies about complex issues. He also wants to work to get CDPH and the Newsom administration on board as “active partners.” He said he worries about the department’s bandwidth during the pandemic, and said his committee has also been inundated with 165 health-related bills.

The state’s licensing and oversight problem “really falls on the backs of CDPH for the most part,” he said.

“My hope is that, in the interim, as we move forward and do our work on this, that we get feedback from CDPH, that we get cooperation from them on how we can make this process work better,” he said. “I hope we’re not going to see a situation where they circle the wagons and lock the doors and really don’t work with us.”

“We need more time,” he said. “I hate that, quite frankly. I really do.”

Top officials at the department, including its director, Dr. Tomás Aragón, have refused CalMatters’ requests to be interviewed about the licensing situation. In an email Thursday, an unnamed spokesperson said the department does not comment on proposed legislation.

The spokesperson told CalMatters the department had initiated a regulatory package related to the change-of-ownership licensing process, but that the effort has been “placed on a temporary hold due to staff redirections associated with COVID response.”

Proponents of the bill say it is strong as it is, and that it can help resolve urgent problems.

“I don’t think the problem’s complicated,” said Tony Chicotel, a staff attorney for California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, which sponsored Muratsuchi’s bill. “People are running facilities without licenses. That shouldn’t happen for years and years and years. It shouldn’t happen for another year.”

“We should all agree that’s not good and work out something to attend to it now. I think we owe that to the residents who have suffered so horribly this year,” he said.

Chicotel said he worries, from past experience, that the bill’s chance of becoming law “was diminished when it was postponed.” He also believes it buys CDPH more time to not take action on the issue.

“They’re pretty comfortable doing nothing, but now they have an excuse,” he said. “You blink and another year’s gone by.”