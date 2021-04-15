Some Laid-Off Workers Must Be Offered Their Jobs Back Under Bill Sent to Newsom

As more businesses reopen across California as coronavirus cases decline, the Legislature on Thursday passed a bill requiring some hotels and other hospitality companies to offer laid-off workers their jobs back.

Hospitality companies were some of the hardest hit by the state's stay-at-home order, with no people to stay in hotels while empty office buildings and deserted airports needed fewer janitors and food service workers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been relaxing coronavirus restrictions as more people are getting vaccinated and the number of new cases declines. If things continue to improve, Newsom said he will lift all restrictions on June 15.

With companies preparing to resume normal operations, Democrats who control the Legislature said they wanted to make sure laid-off hospitality workers are first in line to get their old jobs back. Senate Bill 93 requires hotels, private clubs and janitorial service companies to let their former employees know when their jobs are available again and give them five days to decide on whether they want to come back.

The Legislature passed a similar bill last year. But Newsom vetoed it, saying it was too broad and put too much of a burden on struggling businesses.

Lawmakers made revisions this year to change Newsom's mind.