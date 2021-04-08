Amid California’s Unemployment Crisis, A Tech Gold Rush

The contracts are part of a nationwide unemployment gold rush, as tech companies and consultants pitch overwhelmed public agencies new solutions for fraud and outdated claims systems. One Bloomberg Law report last summer tallied $173.8 million in pandemic-era unemployment contracts for the consulting giants Accenture, Deloitte and EY alone.

But in California, it’s not easy to track who’s getting paid for what, because there is no easily accessible public list of all state contracts for unemployment services. The state and its contractors stress that both the demand for benefits and volume of fraud are unprecedented. Still, ongoing confusion adds to what state lawmakers have called the EDD's “very poor history”of paying outside entities to patch holes in the safety net as workers try to survive in financial limbo.

The $236 million in contracts that the department has signed since last March pay for outside companies to help track jobless claims, verify worker identities, analyze records for potential fraud, assist with customer service and more. CalMatters requested and analyzed detailed contract records for five vendors working on key customer service and anti-fraud projects, with contracts totaling at least $103.8 million, ballooning in cost over time, but which the state says were crucial in a crisis.

“The volume of work was staggering,” EDD spokesperson Aubrey Henry said in a statement. Calls from the public jumped 3,400% to 48 million in April 2020, as the state scrambled to process more than 20 million claims, he said, up from 3.8 million claims at the peak of the Great Recession.

“Vendors, mass hiring, redirecting workers from within the department, and borrowing workers from other departments, and continued staffing up, were all part of an effort to respond to the historic demand for benefits,” Henry said.

The majority of these new contracts went to consulting giant Deloitte, but several other vendors have also signed major deals in recent months, according to the contracts provided to CalMatters:

At least $69 million went to Deloitte in no-bid emergency contracts for call center and IT services.

Government contracting giant Maximus signed on to provide up to $11.5 million worth of phone staffing services.

The state paid $9.5 million to IT firm V3Gate to obtain ID.me identity verification services.

Outreach Solutions As A Service, a Sacramento consultancy, sold the state $9.4 million worth of services and software, mostly from Salesforce.

Thomson Reuters signed $4.2 million in contracts for analytics related to fraud.

The state has yet to disclose a price tag for another recently announced deal with Accenture, which the EDD said it is still negotiating.





While recent state audits recommend more tech vendors to deal with remaining challenges, some government watchdogs question what the EDD and agencies like it are getting for their money with the pricey contracts. In recent years, the trend toward outsourcing increasingly large chunks of the social safety net has led to a trail of lawsuits and investigations in other states, including scrutiny of Deloitte and Maximus.

California lawmakers, meanwhile, have called Deloitte’s call centers “a mess,” and blamed the company for failing to answer millions of calls from jobless workers, CapRadio reported.

In one notable exception to the unemployment spending spree, the department has kept making money during the pandemic-induced recession on a high-profile contract with Bank of America. Under that deal first detailed by CalMatters, the bank provides prepaid unemployment debit cards to workers — many of whom have reported issues with fraud and frozen accounts — and the state and the bank split millions in revenue from transaction fees charged to merchants when the cards are used to purchase things.

Since last fall, however, the EDD has refused to say how much Bank of America has made on the deal.