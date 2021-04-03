‘No One Was Asking What We Thought’: San Francisco Students Weigh in on School District Controversies

"There needs to be just an open mindedness and a setting down of ego and pride, especially by a lot of politicians and particularly parents, who seem the most hesitant to just calm down and just listen," she said.

Cho also said the context around the posts is important. When Collins made the tweets in 2016, there were a lot of conversations in the community about people of color who were supportive of policies being espoused by Donald Trump and those of other conservative politicians, she said.

Cho, who doesn’t think Collins should resign, also says the tweets never would have resurfaced if some alumni and parents weren’t so upset about the board’s recent vote to change Lowell’s admissions policies.

Collins championed ending the elite school’s merit-based admissions policy, one that she argued perpetuated segregation and exclusion. Less than 2% of the school’s students are Black, while more than half are Asian American.

In February, also in a 5-2 vote, the school board voted to strip Lowell of that admissions system, one that has been in place for decades. In their presentation, the three students pointed out that the tweets were dug up by Lowell alum Diane Yap, someone who they say deserves some scrutiny for her own previous social media posts. Yap is also vice president of the Friends of Lowell Foundation, a recently formed group looking to reinstate the school's grade-based admissions policy.

‘Drowned Out’

Cho said she's sickened by the idea that someone was purposefully digging up dirt on Collins.

In the weeks before the tweets resurfaced, Cho said, she had been feeling deeply troubled and scared by the ongoing attacks against the AAPI community, particularly the ones targeting elders. But she said the conversation about Collins has been reduced to something it isn’t.

"I’m particularly upset, and rather disgusted I think, at a lot of people’s use of Asian American pain right now as a political wedge, and a way to push the political agenda," she said.

Cho said she too is worried about being attacked for expressing her views, particularly after a controversy she experienced a few years ago at her own school.

Back in 2019, before Lowell dominated headlines, George Washington High School became a political flashpoint, when the school board voted to paint over Depression-era murals that depict Washington as a slave owner. After a furious backlash, the board ultimately moved to simply cover them up.

“It was very saddening to see,” Cho said. “I think the adult voices really, really, really just totally drowned out the student voices. Nobody really was asking us what we thought.”

The Equity Issue

The admissions changes at Lowell that Collins spearheaded seem to have already had an impact. The preliminary data show the share of Hispanic students accepted into Lowell for the next school year grew by 10 percentage points, while the share of Black students grew by nearly 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the share of incoming white and Asian students at the school — who still make up the vast majority — fell slightly.

But students like Cho and Krishnaiah both agree that changing who gets into Lowell won’t solve the bigger systemic issues they care about, like making education more equitable for all students.

And that’s the dialogue they want their city leaders to have.

That sentiment was echoed by Amy Chang, a senior at Lowell, who said that her school and the district as a whole have been used as fodder to push partisan issues while many students continue to struggle.

In fifth grade, she says, she was among only four students in her class of almost 30 who could read at grade level. The education offered at Lowell is the baseline that should be provided to all students, she said.