Baseball is back! And for the occasion, we decided to invite back Brad Balukjian. Brad spoke with KQED's Nina Thorsen for The California Report in 2015. At the time, he was in Kansas City on a road trip sparked by an idea to track down all the players in a single pack of 1986 Topps baseball cards. The result is a book called "The Wax Pack."

Guest: Brad Balukjian, Author, "The Wax Pack: On the Open Road In Search of Baseball's Afterlife"