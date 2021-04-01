Biden Administration Considers Overhaul of Asylum System at Southern Border

"The big flaw in the system right now is your family comes in, they're going to process you, you may end up with an ankle bracelet and an asylum hearing in three years," said a source familiar with the discussions. "And so it's really hard to explain to the country that it's not just an open door."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seemed to tease the plan earlier this month, promising to reengineer the asylum system.

"We will shorten from years to months the time it takes to adjudicate an asylum claim while ensuring procedural safeguards and enhancing access to counsel," Mayorkas said in a statement.

There are currently about 530 judges in the immigration courts that handle a caseload that is now backed up to more than 1.2 million cases, according to the Justice Department. Meanwhile, the asylum office that could take on some of those cases under this plan has about 860 officers and a pending caseload of about 350,000, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"So it's a much more flexible system," said Doris Meissner, a former commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service during the Clinton administration.

The plan the Biden administration is considering is based largely on the one authored by Meissner, who is now a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute. Biden endorsed the plan when he was running for president.

Meissner says the majority of Central Americans who arrive at the border are not going to be eligible for asylum, but some percentage will be eligible.

"And so that means that they would be able to get the protection they need in a prompt fashion, get on with their lives," Meissner said. "And then, of course, it's the responsibility of the government to return those people who are not eligible unless that migrant wants to appeal."

She says the administration could dramatically reduce the caseload by making a regulatory change to allow cases along the border to be handled by asylum officers in the Department of Homeland Security instead of the immigration courts.

Meissner and her colleagues say problems with the system were exacerbated by the Trump administration, which expanded controversial programs that fast-tracked the return of asylum-seekers at the southern border.