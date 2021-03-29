KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

'Normal' Still a Ways Off

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon about getting back to 'normal' showing a man wearing signs cautioning people to stand back until their vaccines are effective. He says "it feels great to be getting back to normal."

What can you do once you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and what precautions do you still need to take?

KQED has a handy guide.

Personally, I was planning on having a crowded dinner party with everyone I know in the world, seeing amazing live music at a crowded festival and hugging strangers — immediately after I get vaccinated.

Since I've been listening to experts and epidemiologists all along and will continue to let science be my guide, my post-vaccination life will have to be a bit more measured, it seems.

