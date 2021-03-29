'Normal' Still a Ways Off

What can you do once you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and what precautions do you still need to take?

KQED has a handy guide.

Personally, I was planning on having a crowded dinner party with everyone I know in the world, seeing amazing live music at a crowded festival and hugging strangers — immediately after I get vaccinated.

Since I've been listening to experts and epidemiologists all along and will continue to let science be my guide, my post-vaccination life will have to be a bit more measured, it seems.