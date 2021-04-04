How to Start Educating Yourself and Others on AAPI History

It's now been over two weeks, and what she initially created as a shared Google document is publicly available for anyone to access and serves as a curriculum resource in an effort to ensure a better understanding of the experiences of Asians in the U.S. and U.S. colonization, more broadly.

The recommendations from the Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning includes a solidarity statement, resources on intersectional racism — a collection of toolkits on allyship, racial justice and domestic violence, BIPOC solidarity, white allyship as well as a history of anti-Asian racism in addition to AAPI mental health resources.

As an educator and one of the founders of Critical Mixed Race Studies, Dariotis sees a clear need for examining inequities in all fields, even when it come to higher education. On a national scale, in academia, Asian American women make up a small percentage of faculty positions and on the SF State campus, she said the faculty to student ratio for white faculty and students is 1:7, but it is 1:25 for Asian faculty, and 1:90 for Latinx.

For Dariotis and many educators, the solution, in part, lies in education, "The answer to Asian violence is not more policing ... The solution is education, conversation and also creating systems to protect everybody.”

Resources

Teaching Resources from SF State's Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning

PBS has made the series Asian Americans temporarily free to stream.

SF State campus-related racism may be reported to the Bias Incident Reporting Team.

Lakshmi Sarah teaches a class at SF State in the department of journalism.