News

How to Start Educating Yourself and Others on AAPI History

Lakshmi Sarah
A 'Hate is the Virus ' sign. Hundreds gather at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco’s Chinatown on March 20, 2021, for a Stop AAPI Hate rally which made space for people to grieve, make art and to honor the lives lost to recent anti-Asian violence. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Wei Ming Dariotis, who is now a professor in Asian American Studies at SF state, still remembers being a graduate student at UC Santa Barbara in 1992 — during the L.A. uprisings (what people also call the Rodney King Riots).

“Basically all of our Asian students were from L.A. and most of them were losing family businesses — they were on fire, literally,” she said. “There was so much pain and anguish going on,” Dariotis said, for the Black, Latinx and Asian students impacted by the L.A. uprisings, “their communities were on fire.”

Yet during this time, Dariotis said the university didn't do much to support its students or staff. There were no discussion of what was happening in Los Angels in the classroom and no lessons that brought the history and economics of the current moment back into class discussion — a teachable moment was lost.

Dariotis said the university failed to provide any kind of counseling or grief services and she remembers being one of the few Asian people on campus at the time. It's now nearly 30 years later and Dariotis is a professor at SF Stater, herself — she's now in a position to bridge the gap between what is happening in the world outside the classroom, and bringing history, and racial justice into a broader educational framework for what is happening today.

Just days after the March 16 Atlanta shootings, Dariotis, who is the faculty director of the SF State's Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning channeled her energy into creating teaching resources to help bring the anti-AAPI hate movement into the classroom. She's also inviting broader collaboration.

“I've had several meetings with my private cohort of friends from graduate school who are all in academic leadership positions at schools in the Bay Area. And one of them said, 'these attacks don't come from nowhere,’” Dariotis said. “They start with images and perspectives … something that we, as educators, can have a huge influence on.”

It's now been over two weeks, and what she initially created as a shared Google document is publicly available for anyone to access and serves as a curriculum resource in an effort to ensure a better understanding of the experiences of Asians in the U.S. and U.S. colonization, more broadly.

The recommendations from the Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning includes a solidarity statement, resources on intersectional racism — a collection of toolkits on allyship, racial justice and domestic violence, BIPOC solidarity, white allyship as well as a history of anti-Asian racism in addition to AAPI mental health resources.

As an educator and one of the founders of Critical Mixed Race Studies, Dariotis sees a clear need for examining inequities in all fields, even when it come to higher education. On a national scale, in academia, Asian American women make up a small percentage of faculty positions and on the SF State campus, she said the faculty to student ratio for white faculty and students is 1:7, but it is 1:25 for Asian faculty, and 1:90 for Latinx.

For Dariotis and many educators, the solution, in part, lies in education, "The answer to Asian violence is not more policing ... The solution is education, conversation and also creating systems to protect everybody.”

Resources

Teaching Resources from SF State's Center for Equity and Excellence in Teaching and Learning

PBS has made the series Asian Americans temporarily free to stream.

SF State campus-related racism may be reported to the Bias Incident Reporting Team.

Lakshmi Sarah teaches a class at SF State in the department of journalism. 

 