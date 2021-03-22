High-Stakes Supreme Court Case Is an Existential Threat for Farmworkers Union

Property owners, they argue, have the right to exclude whomever they want. Either organizers should be barred from their land, they contend, or the state should pay the growers "just compensation."

The case before the court began in 2015 at Cedar Point Nursery near the Oregon border. Strawberry grower Mike Fahner calls what happened "an ambush."

In a widely circulated video, he said union organizers, without giving the required notice, showed up with bullhorns, harassing his workers. "If this were to happen in any other industry, in any other state, the people would would be expecting to be arrested and and taken away in handcuffs," Fahner said.

United Farm Workers general counsel Mario Martinez says that account is "absolutely false." He says people seen on the video circulated by Fahner and his lawyers are not union organizers but Cedar Point workers "going out on strike."

The California Agricultural Labor Relations Board investigated the events at the Cedar Point Nursery, concluded the UFW had not violated the law and dismissed the grower's complaint. After that Cedar Point went to court, appealing all the way up to the Supreme Court.