Biden, Harris Visit Atlanta Offering Solace to Grieving Asian American Community

Au said a White House spotlight, especially amid tragedy, is welcomed by a community often overshadowed in national conversations about diversity. She notes former President Donald Trump and other Republicans merely brushed off charges of racism when they dubbed the coronavirus the “China virus” because of its origins.

There have been a rise of racist attacks nationally. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate since March 2020.

In his first prime-time address to the nation as president, Biden last Thursday — five days before the Atlanta killings — called attacks on Asian Americans “un-American."

“To have them talk about it in this way, so publicly, and to say AAPI, or to note that our communities are going through difficult times, is huge,” Au said.

The White House said Biden and Harris will meet Friday with Asian American state legislators and other community leaders before Biden delivers remarks. Biden will also visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's main campus in Atlanta.

As he boarded Air Force One on Friday morning, Biden, who was wearing a mask, stumbled several times up the stairs to the aircraft, before saluting the military officer who greeted him on the tarmac. Jean-Pierre said Biden was “doing 100% fine.”

The originally planned political event to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been scrapped. The White House confirmed that the president also will meet with Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, Democrats’ likely 2022 candidate for governor, as Republicans in the state Legislature push several proposals to make it harder to vote in the state. He will also meet with newly minted Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Black and Latino voters far outnumber Asian American voters nationally and in Georgia, but the Asian American and Pacific Islander population is growing at a faster rate. Out of Georgia’s 7.3 million-plus registered voters, more than 300,000 identify as Asian American or Pacific Islander, according to data from the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

Democrats’ coordinated 2020 campaign in Georgia — the joint effort of Biden’s campaign and state Democrats — tailored a turnout effort specifically to Asian American and Pacific Islanders. The Advocacy Fund analysis concluded that more than 185,000 voted in 2020, a 63% increase from four years prior. Biden ultimately won the state by fewer than 13,000 votes out of almost 5 million cast. Democrats also forced two Senate runoffs that they ultimately won, giving the party control of the chamber.