House Passes Dems' Bills Offering Legal Status to 'Dreamer' Immigrants, Farmworkers

Both bills hit a wall of opposition from Republicans insistent that any immigration legislation bolster security at the U.S.-Mexico border, which waves of migrants have tried breaching in recent weeks. The GOP has accused congressional Democrats of ignoring that problem and President Biden of fueling it by erasing former President Donald Trump's restrictive policies, even though that surge began while Trump was still in office.

While Dreamers win wide public support and migrant farmworkers are a backbone of the agriculture industry, both House bills face gloomy prospects in the evenly split Senate. That chamber's 50 Democrats will need at least 10 GOP supporters to break Republican filibusters.

The outlook was even grimmer for Biden's more ambitious goal of legislation making citizenship possible for all 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally, easing visa restrictions, improving border security technology and spending billions in Central America to ease problems that prompt people to leave.

Congress has deadlocked over immigration for years, and the issue once again seemed headed toward becoming political ammunition. Republicans could use it to rally conservative voters in upcoming elections, while Democrats could add it to a stack of House-passed measures languishing in the Senate to build support for abolishing that chamber's bill-killing filibusters.

Democrats said their measures were aimed not at border security but at addressing groups of immigrants who deserve to be helped.

"They're so much of our country," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said of Dreamers, who like many immigrants have held front-line jobs during the pandemic. "These immigrant communities strengthen, enrich and ennoble our nation, and they must be allowed to stay."

Neither House measure would directly affect those trying to cross the boundary from Mexico. Republicans criticized them anyway for lacking border security provisions and turned the debate into an opportunity to lambast Biden, who's ridden a wave of popularity since taking office and winning a massive COVID-19 relief package.