House Passes Dems' Bills Offering Legal Status to 'Dreamer' Immigrants, Farmworkers

"It is a Biden border crisis, and it is spinning out of control," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California.
While the number of migrants caught trying to cross the border from Mexico has been rising since April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the number is tracking toward a 20-year high.
Democrats were making that problem worse, Republicans said, with bills they said entice smugglers to sneak more immigrants into the U.S. and provide amnesty to immigrants who break laws to enter and live in the country.
"We don't know who these people are, we don't know what their intentions are," Rep. Jody Hice, R-Georgia, said of immigrant farmworkers who might seek legal status. He added, "It's frightening, it's irresponsible, it's endangering American lives."
During earlier debate on the Dreamers' bill, Democrats said Republicans were going too far.
"Sometimes I stand in this chamber and I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone, listening to a number of my Republican colleagues espouse white supremacist ideology to denigrate our Dreamers," said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-New York.
The group of immigrants became referred to as "Dreamers" based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act.
The House approved similar versions of the Dreamer and farm worker bills in 2019. Seven Republicans voted for the “Dreamers” bill and 34 backed the farmworkers measure that year.
Both 2019 measures died in what was a Republican-run Senate. Neither would have been signed by Trump, who spent his four years as president constricting legal and illegal immigration.
In contrast, Biden has suspended work on Trump’s wall along the Mexican border, ended his separation of young children from migrant families and allowed apprehended minors to stay in the U.S. as officials decide if they can legally remain. He has also turned away most single adults and families.