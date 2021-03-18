Xavier Becerra Narrowly Confirmed As Health Secretary by Sharply Divided Senate

Becerra comes from a working-class Mexican American family; his father was in road construction and his mother was a secretary.

“I understand the enormous challenges before us and our solemn responsibility to be faithful stewards of an agency that touches almost every aspect of our lives,” he said recently at his confirmation hearing. “I’m humbled by the task, and I’m ready for it.”

Leading Republicans have dismissed Becerra as unfit. But the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association supported his nomination. A powerful drug industry lobby, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, congratulated Becerra on his confirmation and said it looks forward to a collaborative working relationship.

But to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, "the distinguishing feature of this nominee’s resume is not his expertise in health, medicine, or administration — that part of the resume is very brief. What stands out are Mr. Becerra’s commitment to partisan warfare and his far-left ideology.”

Although Becerra was reliably liberal in his nearly quarter-century stint in the House, he was not seen as a left-wing firebrand. His issues were education, immigration and equal treatment for minorities. His profile was of a low-key insider who could work with Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said GOP arguments against Becerra “almost verge on the ridiculous.” Schumer said Republicans “complained loudly that he had no direct experience as a medical professional, even though Republicans voted in lockstep" to make pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar health secretary under Trump.

The Biden administration's COVID-19 response is already in high gear, directed out of the White House. Biden has signed his $1.9 trillion relief bill into law and agencies are making announcements almost daily. But having a health secretary in the mix will make a big difference, said Kathleen Sebelius, who led HHS during much of President Barack Obama's administration.

“Many of the assets that will be important to this effort are in HHS, and he'll have the key coordinating role within the department,” Sebelius said. “It adds a force multiplier and expertise to the efforts already under way.”