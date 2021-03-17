KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Don't Forget to Read the Fine Print

Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A Mark Fiore cartoon showing House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy decrying the "human heartbreak" of the migrant surge at the border. The cartoon has small print that notes McCarthy did not decry the heartbreak of Trump's zero tolerance and remain in Mexico policies.

The number of children and families crossing the southern border has jumped dramatically recently and Republican leaders are blaming the Biden administration.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has been decrying the "heartbreak" of what he calls the "Biden border crisis."

McCarthy is a leader in the same Republican party that supported former President Trump's policy of separating children from their families and locking them up.

Apparently his heart only breaks when a Democrat is in the White House.

Sponsored