Cruise Ship Passengers Recall Deaths, Confusion, Quarantine

The sight of four California Air National Guard members rappelling from a helicopter to drop off test kits made the coronavirus real for Miller. Until then she had thought of it as something happening far away in Asia.

Even after the ship anchored in Oakland on March 9, the ordeal was not over. Transferring passengers to military bases for quarantine took days, and they were in packed buses for hours. Once at the bases, many crowded together for meals and updates, despite the Centers for Disease Control advising people to keep 6 feet (2 meters) between them.

“There was so much inconsistent information from day-to-day that it felt like we were guinea pigs,” said Miller, of San Jose.

Steven and Michele Smith’s plan for a 10-day break from overseeing the construction of homes in Paradise, California, decimated by wildfire in 2018, turned into a five-week event that Steven Smith said put them “in a sort of exclusive club of people in ground zero of the corona crisis.”

The three couples have stayed in touch through a Facebook group, where passengers recall not just the stress they went through, but the champagne fountains, four-course meals and black-tie nights. More recently, the conversation has turned to future cruises.

Miller and Schwartz Dever, who met on a cruise, have booked one for next year to the Great Lakes. The Smiths bought stock in Carnival Cruise Line after seeing talk about people itching to get back.

“You can’t live your life based on something that might happen once every 100 years,” Steven Smith said. “You live your life in anticipation of good times and adventures ahead.”

Schwartz Dever, like her friends, doesn’t blame Princess Cruises for how the ship outbreak was handled.

“The people running the cruise were doing exactly what the government told them to do,” she said.

Lucio Gonzalez’s family disagrees. They are suing Princess Cruises and owner Carnival Corp. for negligence and wrongful death — one of dozens of lawsuits by passengers and surviving relatives. Carnival declined to comment on pending litigation.