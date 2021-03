We're not in the green tier yet, but California is set to get more than $150 billion from the COVID-19 relief bill President Biden signed on Thursday.

The largest portion of the money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act will come in the form of direct $1,400 payments to individuals and expanded unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, state officials are feeling optimistic enough about the coronavirus fight to be working on creating a green tier for reopening.

Green has never looked so good.