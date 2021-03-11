‘Revolutionary’ Federal Stimulus Bill Could Cut California Child Poverty by Half

The fact that the cash will be unconditional is both “revolutionary” and “still weirdly controversial,” said Alexandra Cawthorne Gaines, vice president of the Poverty to Prosperity Program at the Center for American Progress, who previously advised governors across the country on social policy.

“There are still people who fully believe that low-income people of color, in particular, are not capable of making wise decisions with their money, so they want to put conditions on how they spend their cash,” Cawthorne Gaines said.

Taken together with California’s new $600 Golden State Stimulus payments available to an estimated 5.7 million low-income households, the expansion could mark a financial turning point in the pandemic for hundreds of thousands of California families with undocumented parents, who have been excluded from most other pandemic relief efforts like previous stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

That’s because the Golden State Stimulus provides extra aid totaling $1,200 for low-income undocumented workers. And the federal child tax credit is available for all citizen children regardless of their parents’ immigration status — including the estimated one in eight school-age children in California who have an undocumented parent.

Where’s the Evidence This Will Work?

The idea of sending regular cash to families is not novel. The United Kingdom halved child poverty in less than a decade with a bundle of policies. including a child allowance. Canada is on track to do the same.

In fact, not having a child allowance sets the U.S. apart from other peer nations and leaves us with a much higher child poverty rate, said Clare Pastore, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law who specializes in poverty and civil rights.

“This benefit is a step towards a child allowance, which has been proven over time and in many nations to be one of the most significant steps, if not the most significant step, in reducing child poverty,” Pastore said.

California’s $1,000 young child tax credit, passed in 2019, is actually the “closest relative” to what Congress has now done, said Hoynes, of UC Berkeley, because the amount doesn’t decrease for lower earners.

California has also set the stage for this policy in other ways. The city of Stockton ran a two-year universal basic income pilot program, giving $500 each month to 125 residents, and last week reported promising results. After one year, 40% of participants had a full-time job — up from 28% — and many said the cash had allowed them to reduce gig work, complete internships and get training needed to find better jobs. Rates of anxiety and depression fell as well. Participants were better prepared to handle unexpected expenses. The most common use for the cash was food.

Think of this as a “down payment” on reducing child poverty, said Cawthorne Gaines, but more needs to be done to make sure that hard-to-reach children — like those in immigrants families, foster families or the juvenile justice system — get the benefit. And other social safety net programs still need strengthening, she added.

That’s clear to Carol Taylor, a South Los Angeles single mom of sixth-grade twins.

The child tax credit will make a welcome dent in her monthly meal budget and distance learning expenses: the Internet bill that doubled when Taylor upgraded to a higher speed for Zoom classes, a 24-inch touchscreen computer for the kids, a large tent for Taylor, a disability advocate, to take her own work calls as in the backyard, and the $70 an hour she’s paying for a private tutor, due to concerns about her daughter’s charter school and what she says is the school district's failure to deliver adequate support to address her documented learning challenges.

“They don’t care,” Taylor said. “That’s what COVID’s revealed. It’s up to us as parents.”

“For sure, the funds will help,” Taylor said, but noted that it will take more than monthly checks to account for faltering public schools and the cost of living, which has skyrocketed since Taylor moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990s.

CalMatters economy reporter Lauren Hepler and The Mercury News reporter Laurence Du Sault contributed to this report.

This article is part of the California Divide, a collaboration among newsrooms examining income inequality and economic survival in California.