Ghost Ship Fire Defendant Derick Almena to Serve Sentence at Home

Derick Almena, the master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire during a music event in 2016, killing 36 people, received a 12-year sentence Monday, although he is unlikely to spend more time behind bars.

Already on house arrest after being released from jail last year because of coronavirus concerns, Almena was ordered to serve the rest of his term at home under electronic monitoring, followed by three years of probation.

“I know that no family member will find this in any way acceptable, and I accept that responsibility,” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson said at the conclusion of an emotionally charged case that was first derailed by a hung jury in 2019, and then the pandemic.

Many of the victims' relatives had urged Thompson to reject a plea deal Almena had struck with prosecutors to avoid a second trial, calling it too lenient.