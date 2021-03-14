Environmental Groups Urge Feds to Reject Gas Drilling Project in North Bay Wetland

In a public letter to the Army Corps on Feb. 24, Brown called for a public hearing and a full California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) impact study on the project. A public notice on the project issued by the Army Corps stated that the project does not qualify for an automatic environmental impact study.

Sahrye Cohen, the regulatory chief with the North Bay branch of the Army Corps, said in an interview with KQED that they're still determining whether an environmental impact study will be necessary, and that the Corps will require Sunset Exploration Inc. to submit alternative plans that would mean less impact on the marsh.

“Can natural gas exploration be done in the Suisun Marsh in an area that has less impact on wetlands?" Cohen indicated the Corps would ask Sunset Exploration Inc. "Could you request that fill be half an acre instead of an acre? Could you situate it partially on an area that has already been filled in? What are your other options here that don't involve putting fill in wetlands?"

The Clean Water Act requires the Army Corps to permit the least environmentally damaging plan, but Cohen said when it comes to surrounding communities, they usually fall outside the scope of the Corps' jurisdiction which only covers actions that occur on waterways. Cohen said it usually doesn’t include a city five miles away.

"It all starts from, ‘What are they putting in the wetlands?’ then, ‘What are they proposing that adds onto that?'" she said. "There's executive orders about environmental justice that we are going to look at for our analysis. But there is a scope limitation, so we don't know how far that extends yet."

Cohen was referencing potential stricter executive orders around environmental justice forthcoming from the Biden administration, but there are also several court cases that limit the scope of the Corps' jurisdiction. The Corps has received a handful of similar requests for exploratory drilling in and around the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta in the last decade, and Cohen said most of them get approved after a discussion of how to reduce damage to wetlands and endangered species.

"I've been here for about 12 years," she said. "I don't know that we have denied a natural gas well exploratory permit."

Cohen added that the Corps' job is to decide, in consultation with agencies like the California Water Board and the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, whether a project is legally permissible. If it is legal, the permit is approved.

Supervisor Brown said that isn’t a good enough reason to "destroy" a wetland.

“Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it's right. I hope the Army Corps will take that into consideration and reject this project.”

The permit review process will take at least four months. Supervisor Brown, Hollin Kretzmann and other environmental groups said they will do whatever they can to fight the project every step of the way.

Sunset Exploration Inc. did not return requests for comment on this story.