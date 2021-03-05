East Bay Congressman Sues Trump, Allies Over Capitol Riot

The lawsuit spells out in detail how the Trumps, Giuliani and Brooks spread baseless claims of election fraud, both before and after the 2020 presidential election was declared, and charges that they helped to spin up the thousands of rioters before they stormed the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the violence on Jan. 6, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Trump's spokesman Jason Miller called Swalwell a "low-life" with "no credibility."

"Now, after failing miserably with two impeachment hoaxes," Swalwell is attacking "our greatest President with yet another witch hunt," Miller said in a statement. "It's a disgrace that a compromised Member of Congress like Swalwell still sits on the House Intelligence Committee."

Brooks said the lawsuit was frivolous and "a meritless ploy."

"I make no apologies whatsoever for fighting for accurate and honest elections," he said, adding he wore the lawsuit "like a badge of courage."

The lawsuit, through Trump's own words, accuses the former president of inciting the riot, using much of the same playbook used by Swalwell and others during Trump's impeachment trial — that his lies over the election results stirred supporters into the false belief the 2020 election had been stolen, that he egged the angry mob on through his rally speech and that he did nothing when faced with the images of throngs of his supporters smashing windows at the U.S. Capitol and sending lawmakers fleeing.

"Those with knowledge claimed that during this moment of national horror, Trump was 'delighted' and was 'confused about why other people on his team weren't as excited as he was.' Others described Trump as 'borderline enthusiastic' about the unfolding violence," according to the suit.