San Francisco waste management company Recology overcharged ratepayers $94.5 million since 2017.

Under a settlement deal announced by the San Francisco City Attorney's Office, now they have to start paying it back.

Collection rates went up under the oversight of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru amid deals that unleashed a wide-ranging corruption probe in San Francisco.

After you figure in a $7 million settlement payment to the city, Recology's bill is over $100 million.

That's a lot of bottles and cans.