Biden to Allow Some Separated Migrant Families to Reunite in the United States

Hundreds of migrant children still separated from their parents by the Trump administration may be allowed to reunite with their families in the United States — and some families may have the opportunity to stay, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Monday.

Reuniting the families is one of the Biden administration's top priorities, something Mayorkas described as a "moral imperative."

During former President Donald Trump's time in office, more than 5,500 migrant children were separated from their parents when they entered the country, and more than 1,400 parents were ultimately deported without their children.