Wolf Tracked Near Yosemite for First Time in 100 Years

A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century, officials said.

Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory, officials with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.

After trekking through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite.

"Given the time of year, we assume OR-93 has traveled such a long way in search of a mate," Center for Biological Diversity wolf advocate Amaroq Weiss said in a statement. "I hope he can find one."

Previously, the farthest south a gray wolf was spotted in recent decades was the Lake Tahoe Basin, according to wildlife officials. That wolf, OR-54, eventually headed back north.

Earlier this month, another male wolf, OR-85, was tracked to California's Siskiyou County, just south of the Oregon state line.