Please Make 'Public Health Officer' a Boring Job Again

In addition to being on the front lines in one of the worst pandemics in history, many public health officials have to contend with harassment and threats against themselves and their families.

It's one thing to gripe and complain about COVID-19 restrictions, it's another to maliciously target the very people who are saving our lives.

What a sad statement that the Santa Clara County health officer has had to have a 24-7 security detail.

Of all times, during a deadly pandemic is when these dedicated health professionals should be treated like rock stars... without the crowds.