Color tiers are finally going in the right direction as two Bay Area counties moved from the purple tier to less restrictive red on Wednesday.

The California Department of Public Health moved Marin and San Mateo counties to the red tier, which indicates "moderate" spread of COVID-19.

Moderate spread still sounds bad but it sure beats "widespread" virus transmission designated in the purple tier.

San Francisco is still in that purple tier – but signs point to the city and county joining the red tier next week.