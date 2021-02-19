Drop Charges Against Indigenous Activists Who Toppled Serra Statue, Open Letter Urges Marin County DA

Over 50 Bay Area community groups have signed an open letter urging the Marin County district attorney to drop the charges against suspects arrested for toppling a San Rafael statue of Junípero Serra on Indigenous People’s Day last year.

Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli charged the five suspects with felony vandalism for damaging the statue of the canonized 18th century Franciscan missionary by painting it red and toppling it off a pedestal at Mission San Rafael Arcángel on Oct. 12, 2020. All five defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The open letter, signed by the Indigenous Peoples Day 5 Solidarity Coalition and a large number of community groups, argues the five activists were singled out for being Indigenous during a demonstration against racism and colonization. "By continuing to press these charges, you are sending a message that prosecuting Indigenous community members is the best use of the resources of your office," it reads.

All five people facing charges are Indigenous women and Two-Spirited people, says the Indigenous Peoples Day 5 Solidarity Coalition.

Corrina Gould, a coalition member and spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan/Ohlone, said the DA’s decision to prosecute continues a legacy of anti-Indigenous violence in California.

“I think when we are looking at the racism that happens in Marin County continuously with people of color, and the targeting of Native people that happens in these cities, we still need to have these conversations,” Gould said.