California Considers Stimulus for Undocumented Workers Left Out of Federal Aid

Fiscal and policy analyst Chas Alamo says Newsom’s $2.4 billion proposal is too small to stimulate California’s $3.1 trillion economy. “Although large by state standards, (it’s) much smaller than the federal actions that have been taken to date,” Alamo said.
By contrast, he noted Californians received about $4 billion in unemployment benefits each week during 2020.
The LAO alternative has gained support from a group of 17 Assembly Democrats.
“We must continue to work together to address the void created by years of inaction by the federal government that has left our undocumented worker population in the cold, without any viable economic support to survive this pandemic,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the budget committee.
Additional Relief
Meanwhile, a coalition of pro-immigrant and anti-poverty advocacy groups have called for lawmakers to build immigrant relief on top of Newsom’s original proposal, raising the Golden State Stimulus price tag to $3.6 billion.
For most workers, they want to keep the $600 tax credits. For households making less than $50,000 last year that file taxes with ITINS, they want California to send $1,200 per parent and child. This would reach the families of over 430,000 undocumented workers, the policy center estimates.
Take the example of a single citizen mom with two children, who would have qualified for unemployment and received $4,000 in stimulus payments so far. But a single undocumented mom would have received no aid. Under Newsom’s proposal, her family could receive $600. Under the LAO’s proposal, the family could receive $1,800. Under this proposal, they could receive $3,600.
“One of the most compelling points for us is that California has a huge surplus,” said Anna Hasselblad, public policy director at United Ways of California. “We keep getting more of our surplus.”