California Considers Stimulus for Undocumented Workers Left Out of Federal Aid

Californians Left Out

Undocumented Californians, many who work in industries ravaged both by pandemic closures and the coronavirus itself, don’t qualify for federal stimulus payments and unemployment benefits. They are also largely ineligible for other safety net benefits, like food stamps. Newsom created a program to send $500 to undocumented immigrants last spring, but there was only enough money for about 150,000 people.

Still, it’s unclear whether the governor will embrace the progressive proposal. Newsom faces mounting recall efforts over his handling of coronavirus restrictions, which might make him squeamish about fueling more conservative backlash. Meanwhile, California’s coffers have grown. Newsom announced earlier this month that the state now expects $10.3 billion more in revenue than was projected in January, driven by the pandemic gains of the state’s wealthiest residents.

Newsom’s proposal would function like an early, one-size-fits-all version of California Earned Income Tax Credit. Numbers are fuzzy, but according to an analysis by the left-leaning California Budget and Policy Center, the $600 payments could reach the families of roughly 250,000 undocumented workers who file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, thanks to a new law passed last year that allowed ITIN holders to get the CalEITC.

But analysts, lawmakers and advocates argued in legislative hearings that California should do more for those families.

Alternative Plan

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office recommended an alternative: send $1,800 payments just to the low-income ITIN filers, cutting the plan’s price tag to under $1 billion. Then distribute the remaining funds to the approximately half of undocumented workers who don’t have ITINS or other very low-income Californians.

Unlike Newsom’s proposal, which would send $600 to each household, the LAO’s proposed payments would go to each ITIN filer in the household.