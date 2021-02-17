KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The COVID-19 Color Palette

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon showing different color tiers for reopening schools, starting with Zombie Blue (online school), then In-Person Green (private schools), then Slow-for-Vaccine Yellow (cautious teachers), then We-Can't-Take-This-Anymore Red for fed up parents.

Add a new color-coded guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the long and convoluted list of tips, recommendations and demands for reopening California's schools.

Never mind that the CDC's color tiers are different from California's similarly colorful statewide tiers for reopening.

It's hard to boil down all the issues swirling around reopening schools into just four colors.

At least we don't have wildfire danger and air quality color coding to worry about right now . . . fingers crossed.

