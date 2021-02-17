The COVID-19 Color Palette

Add a new color-coded guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the long and convoluted list of tips, recommendations and demands for reopening California's schools.

Never mind that the CDC's color tiers are different from California's similarly colorful statewide tiers for reopening.

It's hard to boil down all the issues swirling around reopening schools into just four colors.

At least we don't have wildfire danger and air quality color coding to worry about right now . . . fingers crossed.