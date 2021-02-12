House Impeachment Managers Wrap Their Case

The trial, which began Tuesday, comes just over a month after a mob of Trump supporters violently breached the Capitol, leading to the deaths of at least seven people.

In his closing remarks, House impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, said Trump is "overwhelmingly guilty" and asked the Senate for a vote to convict.

"Because if you don't, if we pretend this didn't happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who's to say it won't happen again?"

The Senate is adjourned until noon ET Friday when Trump's defense team presents its case.

Here's a look at some of the main takeaways from the arguments on Thursday:

Through the Eyes of the Rioters

House manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado, began the day by telling senators she would walk through the events of Jan. 6 through the perspective of the rioters.