Watch Live: Opening Arguments Continue In Trump Impeachment Trial

Updated on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. PT

The Democratic House managers continue their arguments on Thursday, Day 3 of former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

On Wednesday, their presentation included previously unseen security camera video, showing just how close pro-Trump rioters came to lawmakers and their staff during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Their timeline of the attack follows earlier arguments that Trump knew his words on that day and in the weeks leading up to it would lead to violence, a charge his defense team denies.

Thursday's proceedings begin at 9 a.m. PT. Follow updates on the trial here.

Editor's Note: Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.

The House managers have been allotted as many as two days to present their case, although it's unclear whether they will use all of that time. Trump's defense team will then have two days to make its arguments against convicting the former president.

The Senate began the trial Tuesday, a little more than a month after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Senators voted 56-44 that the trial was constitutional, even though Trump has already left office.

The House of Representatives voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection with just a week left in his term, charging that he caused the riot that endangered hundreds of lawmakers and left five people dead, including a police officer. Two more police officers committed suicide in the days following the riot.

Trump has denied responsibility for stoking the mob on Jan. 6. His lawyers claim he did not encourage unlawful acts and that his comments to supporters that day are protected by the First Amendment. They also argue that he should not be on trial at all, as he is no longer president — though many constitutional experts disagree.