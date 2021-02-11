Wrong Josh! California Rep. Josh Harder Flooded With Angry Messages Meant for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

"We were getting calls into our office from folks who lived in our area and didn't quite understand," Harder said. "Maybe they saw a snapshot of the news. And we've been very eager to clean the mix up."

The political views of Harder and Hawley couldn’t be more different. Harder is a solid Democrat who voted to confirm the Electoral College results and to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Hawley, on the other hand, led the charge in the U.S. Senate to challenge those results and was notoriously photographed outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with his fist in the air, showing solidarity with the protesters just before the violence ensued.

Over the last month, Harder has received a slew of messages from people upset with the Republican lawmakers who refused to accept the election results or condemn Trump for his role in inciting the riot.

"Some of them were maybe a little bit over the top. But I certainly understand the frustration," Harder said. "Josh Hawley encouraged the violent mob that led to the death of five people in our nation's capital. And there should be accountability for that."