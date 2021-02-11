Wrong Josh! California Rep. Josh Harder Flooded With Angry Messages Meant for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

Harder says the confusion is easy to understand — and his office has even taken advantage of the mistake by sending out a fundraising pitch asking supporters to "stand with the correct Josh H."
Meanwhile, Hawley — the other Josh — has also been on the receiving end of fierce criticism, including from his mentor, former Missouri Sen. John Danforth, who said he regretted endorsing Hawley in 2018. Missouri newspapers, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Kansas City Star, have issued scathing editorials condemning Hawley.
But like Harder, Hawley is also purportedly benefiting from the criticism he's received. His campaign claims that January was a record-setting month for fundraising, with additional cash flowing in from those who supported his effort to overturn the election.
Harder, for the record, says he has never actually spoken to Hawley. And amid all the recent confusion and division, he says he sees a silver lining.
"In some ways it's actually encouraging. It's encouraging to see a politician be held to account," Harder said. "It's just important to make sure that it's the right guy."