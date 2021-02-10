KQED is a proud member of
Watch Live: House Managers Present New Video Footage on Day 2 of Trump Senate Impeachment Trial

Claudia Grisales
Lead U.S. House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, at the conclusion of the the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the Capitol Building on Feb. 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will argue that Trump was singularly responsible for the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and should be convicted and barred from ever holding public office again. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

House impeachment managers will present new evidence during Wednesday's session of the Senate impeachment trial, including video footage from Capitol security cameras, senior aides to the team said ahead of the proceedings.

The aides said the new video footage hasn't been seen publicly before and will provide new insight into the extreme violence at the Capitol the day of the insurrection.

"You'll see footage you have never seen before that shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary, the view of the attack that has never been public before, which you will see for the first time starting today," one of the aides said in a call with reporters.

Editor's Note: Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.

The Senate impeachment trial began Tuesday with arguments on the constitutionality of the proceedings against former President Donald Trump. The Senate voted to go forward with the trial on a largely partisan vote of 56-44, with six Republicans breaking with their colleagues to join Democrats.

The Senate trial now moves on to the next phase: Impeachment managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to make their case, followed by the defense team. The proceedings begin again at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Aides said they expect to make a case that will be devastating to Trump and his defense team.

"You should expect a compelling presentation from manager after manager. Like a trial, the case will build. It will build, each piece building on the other, the beginning, a middle and an end, and today will be the beginning," an aide said.

Trump's defense team argued on Tuesday that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that Trump is no longer in office. The team also maintains that Trump's speech to supporters ahead of the riot is protected free speech and that he did not directly encourage violence, as the prosecution contends. The defense lawyers' opening statements are expected to begin on Friday.

Wednesday's opening statement from the prosecution is equally divided between all the managers, with each presenting a different section. If all of the managers are not heard from on the first day, they will be by the end of the second, an aide said.

They'll aim to show how Trump filled his words with meaning and how he attracted people who have violent backgrounds to the Capitol ahead of the insurrection.

Thursday's presentations will be largely focused on the toll the insurrection took and presenting more details on Trump's alleged role in "assembling, inflaming the insurrections."

The aides declined to say whether they will call for witnesses, and if so, who. However, they argued that they will have an impact on the Senate's jurors in the coming days.

"We weren't kidding when we said that you were going to see a devastating case against President Trump just in this opening presentation," another aide said.

