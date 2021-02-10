Watch Live: House Managers Present New Video Footage on Day 2 of Trump Senate Impeachment Trial

"You should expect a compelling presentation from manager after manager. Like a trial, the case will build. It will build, each piece building on the other, the beginning, a middle and an end, and today will be the beginning," an aide said.

Trump's defense team argued on Tuesday that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that Trump is no longer in office. The team also maintains that Trump's speech to supporters ahead of the riot is protected free speech and that he did not directly encourage violence, as the prosecution contends. The defense lawyers' opening statements are expected to begin on Friday.

Wednesday's opening statement from the prosecution is equally divided between all the managers, with each presenting a different section. If all of the managers are not heard from on the first day, they will be by the end of the second, an aide said.

They'll aim to show how Trump filled his words with meaning and how he attracted people who have violent backgrounds to the Capitol ahead of the insurrection.

Thursday's presentations will be largely focused on the toll the insurrection took and presenting more details on Trump's alleged role in "assembling, inflaming the insurrections."

The aides declined to say whether they will call for witnesses, and if so, who. However, they argued that they will have an impact on the Senate's jurors in the coming days.

"We weren't kidding when we said that you were going to see a devastating case against President Trump just in this opening presentation," another aide said.