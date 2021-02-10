California's Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens for Business at 49ers' Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

But the effectiveness of those efforts all hinges on vaccine supply, officials noted.

"Supply is the issue. That is the constraint," Newsom said.

To date, more than 4.9 million doses of the vaccine have been doled out in California. But that's only been enough to accommodate a tiny percentage of the state's massive population, the vast majority of which have yet to receive even the first of the required two doses.

However, Santa Clara County Executive Officer Dr. Jeff Smith on Tuesday said he was optimistic the state would soon be receiving markedly larger quantities of the vaccine.

"The president has promised an extra 20% allocation to all the states," Smith said. "We know that a new vaccine is on the horizon with Johnson & Johnson. We know that more Moderna is being made, more of the Pfizer is being made."

Newsom said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would only require one dose and is easier to store than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — although not as effective — could be available by the end of the month.

Additionally, the Biden administration recently announced it would be sending a million doses directly to California pharmacies and may begin sending them to community clinics as well, Newsom said.

The governor also highlighted the significant drop in statewide case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, all of which are a fraction of what they were a month ago.

The positive news comes as Newsom and state lawmakers say they are close to reaching a deal to help reopen elementary schools, as pressure mounts to get younger kids back in the classroom.

Newsom, on Tuesday, said the deal would include $6.6 billion in immediate money to address learning loss and safety measures, and believes the state’s youngest children can safely return to school in small groups.

“I'm committed to their safety. I'm committed to our kids' education. And I believe the best education is in-person education," he said. "And I believe for our youngest kids, it's essential, particularly black and brown kids, particularly kids with special needs."

Still, he acknowledged the pushback from teachers unions, who have maintained that their members — most of whom have not yet received even a first dose — should be prioritized to get the vaccine before returning to the classroom.

"We need to be honest with people," he said. "It's very unlikely that we'll be able to accomplish that very idealistic goal [to vaccinate teachers] before the end of the school year."

Teachers would only be able to go to the front of the vaccine line "if we took them away from the vast majority of others are seniors and are most medically vulnerable," Newsom said. "That's the unfortunate position we're all in."