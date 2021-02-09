Newsom Says California Still Not Receiving Nearly Enough Vaccine Doses, Even as Coronavirus Cases Plummet

“I just fear whatever we do is not going to be enough until the supply is adequate,” Newsom said, praising local efforts to increase capacity.

Counties from San Diego to Napa to Los Angeles have said they'll be using the bulk of their vaccination appointment slots this week to administer second doses to people who were initially vaccinated about a month ago.

For the Pfizer vaccine, a second dose is recommended three weeks after the first, and for the Moderna vaccine it's four weeks. But both can be given up to six weeks after the initial shot and still work optimally, according to the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

In Los Angeles County, where one in four of the state's nearly 40 million residents live, officials expect to receive about 218,000 doses this week, with about 55% going for second shots, Barbara Ferrer, the county's health director, said during a virtual briefing. Starting Tuesday, the county's six mass vaccination centers will only provide second doses.

Altogether, California has administered 4.7 million vaccine doses and now is averaging about 1 million a week, a jump from last month when officials were criticized for lagging efforts. Super sites like Petco now dot the state, and mobile units are being dispatched to reach underserved communities, such as farmworkers. But officials say they’re constrained by supply.

Nearly one in 10 Americans have now received at least one shot, but just 2.9% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, a long way from the 70% or more that experts say must be inoculated to conquer the outbreak.

Newsom also said California has given money to 110 community-based organizations, part of the "three-legged stool" of equity, speed and efficiency that makes up the state's vaccine distribution plan, and its ongoing effort to use trusted community messengers to combat vaccine misinformation.

Notable next steps in the state's vaccine rollout include a possible announcement on prioritizing teachers, as well as an expected Feb. 15 rollout of the state's partnership with Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente, he said.